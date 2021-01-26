Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $479.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,216,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

