Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L) (LON:WJG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.35 Per Share

Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L) (LON:WJG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L)’s previous dividend of $5.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:WJG opened at GBX 198.53 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £508.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.77. Watkin Jones Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 118.17 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 299.50 ($3.91).

About Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is also involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

