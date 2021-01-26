Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L) (LON:WJG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.35 Per Share

Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L) (LON:WJG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L)’s previous dividend of $5.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:WJG opened at GBX 198.53 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £508.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.77. Watkin Jones Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 118.17 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 299.50 ($3.91).
About Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L)
Recommended Story: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones Plc (WJG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.