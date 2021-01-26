Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0115 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of PBT opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.13. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,450.03% and a net margin of 92.33%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.