Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 16th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $212.40 million, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

