Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 16th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.
Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.
Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $212.40 million, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.04.
In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
