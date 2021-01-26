CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (NCYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NCYF stock opened at GBX 52.37 ($0.68) on Tuesday. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.43 million and a P/E ratio of 27.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

