CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (NCYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of NCYF stock opened at GBX 52.37 ($0.68) on Tuesday. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.43 million and a P/E ratio of 27.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.
About CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L)
