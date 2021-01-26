Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE MSI opened at C$31.11 on Tuesday. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.42 and a twelve month high of C$35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.95.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$240.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) news, Director Luc Bachand bought 4,000 shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$367,042.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

