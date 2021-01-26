Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 886.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Facebook by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

Facebook stock opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $791.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.