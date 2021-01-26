55,470 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 680,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 82,097 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 239,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

PGX stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

