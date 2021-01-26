55,470 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 680,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 82,097 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 239,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

PGX stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

