Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,281 Shares of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 3.40% of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDOG opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

