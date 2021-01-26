Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 140,814 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 10,058.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $155.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.46. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

