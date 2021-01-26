Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.60 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of WEC Energy Group worth $24,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

NYSE WEC opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

