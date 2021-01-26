Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.75. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

