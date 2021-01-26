Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Antero Resources stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $895.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,858 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Antero Resources by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 960,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 732,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

