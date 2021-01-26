IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,224 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of IQVIA worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV opened at $183.02 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $192.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 201.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

