Veracity Capital LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $76.12.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

