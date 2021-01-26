BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.34-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.70.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

