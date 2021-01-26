Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Research analysts at Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion.

Stellantis Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, components, and production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; Latin America (LATAM); Asia-Pacific 9APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Maserati, and Other Activities.

