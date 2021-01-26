HSBC Lowers TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Reduce

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.01. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

