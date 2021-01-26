Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $88.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,799 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

