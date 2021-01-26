Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by CICC Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by analysts at CICC Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
Baozun stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baozun has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Baozun by 2.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 29.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Baozun by 24.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
