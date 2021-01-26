Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by CICC Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by analysts at CICC Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baozun has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Baozun by 2.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 29.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Baozun by 24.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.