DDKoin (DDK) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $34,132.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002824 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001284 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002530 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001116 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

