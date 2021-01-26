Validity Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001946 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $29,825.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00053134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00127505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00282006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00069886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037248 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,221,081 coins and its circulating supply is 4,202,881 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

Validity Coin Trading

Validity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

