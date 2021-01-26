Frontier Price Up 2.7% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001934 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $15.13 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frontier has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00053134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00127505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00282006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00069886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037248 BTC.

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,505,007 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

