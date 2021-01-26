BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

