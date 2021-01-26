Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE? IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on POWI. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

POWI stock opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,357.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 101.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 44,870 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 54.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Power Integrations by 93.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

