1,864 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $54,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,567,801. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $207.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.61 and a 200 day moving average of $152.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

