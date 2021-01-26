Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $317,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $46,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after acquiring an additional 501,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

