Benin Management CORP Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benin Management CORP increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

