Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Target Price at $119.63

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.63.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $200,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,412,000 after buying an additional 254,917 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 243,275 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after buying an additional 100,375 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,779,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,846,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $137.67 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.46 and a 200-day moving average of $109.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

