IBM Retirement Fund Buys 479 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

NYSE:ROP opened at $419.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.11 and a 200 day moving average of $415.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

