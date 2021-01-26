Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $307,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,672 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 47,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 120,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 47,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

COP stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

