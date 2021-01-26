Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 8,717 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Shares of D opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3,678.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.