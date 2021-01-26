Janney Capital Management LLC Takes $290,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on USFD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USFD opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.68 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.