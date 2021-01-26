V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 340.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

