Ledyard National Bank Sells 50 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,788,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $489.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $516.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

