The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Trimmed by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.58 and its 200 day moving average is $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

