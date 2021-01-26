Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lifted by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,288,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $163.68 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.