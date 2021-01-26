AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 2,538 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,237 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 271,449 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,626,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 252,309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. The stock has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of -174.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

