HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,468 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in HEXO were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in HEXO by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HEXO by 96.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in HEXO by 38.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HEXO by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. HEXO Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 million. Analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HEXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.60 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.12.

HEXO Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

