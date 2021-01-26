AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

