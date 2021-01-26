AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 829,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,461,000 after purchasing an additional 356,600 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,514,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,095,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,183,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Value Investments LP raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 241,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 114,290 shares during the last quarter.

SHYG opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $46.71.

