Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 73.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a P/E ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ORC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.