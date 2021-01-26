Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

