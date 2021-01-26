Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) Announces Dividend of GBX 8.33

Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.33 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L)’s previous dividend of $7.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:RNWH opened at GBX 538 ($7.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 536.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 477.30. The stock has a market cap of £423.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30. Renew Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 304 ($3.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.09 ($7.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68.
