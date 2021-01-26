Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) Announces Dividend of GBX 8.33

Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.33 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L)’s previous dividend of $7.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RNWH opened at GBX 538 ($7.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 536.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 477.30. The stock has a market cap of £423.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30. Renew Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 304 ($3.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.09 ($7.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68.

About Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides engineering services to the energy, environmental, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3g, 4g, 5g, and Wi-Fi technologies; and radio network planning, including the installation of specialist indoor and outdoor coverage solutions.

