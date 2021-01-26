Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of KFFB stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.48. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 96.29%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

