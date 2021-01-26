Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.87 (LON:BRCK)

Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) (LON:BRCK) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) stock opened at GBX 66.75 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.38. Brickability Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.90 ($1.00). The firm has a market cap of £153.83 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) Company Profile
Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.