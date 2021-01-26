Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.87 (LON:BRCK)

Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) (LON:BRCK) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) stock opened at GBX 66.75 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.38. Brickability Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.90 ($1.00). The firm has a market cap of £153.83 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) Company Profile

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

