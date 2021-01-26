New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,700 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Lam Research worth $91,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $567.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

