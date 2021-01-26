Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,758 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Aegon by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 197,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
