Ballentine Partners LLC Has $723,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 71,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 163,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

