Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $96.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

